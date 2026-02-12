Bulgaria to host first Shusha park project

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new Shusha Park will be opened in Bulgaria as part of a joint cultural and urban development initiative between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, marking a further step in expanding bilateral cooperation.

The announcement was made during an official visit to Bulgaria by a delegation led by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. During the visit, Guliyev held talks in Sofia with Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov. The sides discussed cooperation in urban planning, territorial development, infrastructure and architecture, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Guliyev said relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are steadily developing at the level of a strategic partnership. He stressed the importance of expanding the sister city framework and implementing joint projects aimed at strengthening practical cooperation between the two countries.

Ivanov, in turn, expressed Bulgaria’s interest in further deepening ties with Azerbaijan, particularly in sustainable urban development and large scale infrastructure projects. As part of the visit, Guliyev also met with Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister, Georg Georgiev. The sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, including regional partnership and cultural and humanitarian ties. A key outcome of the visit was the signing of an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria and the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo on the construction and reconstruction of Shusha Park in the city. Officials said the project is expected to strengthen cultural diplomacy and deepen people to people contacts between the two countries. The agreement also establishes the legal framework for implementing the park project and expanding cultural cooperation. During the meetings, the Azerbaijani side also provided information about the upcoming 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum, scheduled to be held in Baku in May this year, and expressed hope that Bulgaria would participate at a high level.

News.Az