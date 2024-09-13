Bulgarian military plane crashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Bulgarian Military L-39 ZA aircraft crashed near Graf Ignatievo Air Base on Friday afternoon, local media reported.

Measures have been taken to contain the fires and establish the causes of the accident.The accident occurred during the preparation of the demonstrations planned for Saturday. An investigation is currently underway.Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov cancelled the Saturday air show at the Graf Ignatievo Air Base after the crash was reported.Earlier in the day, President Rumen Radev made a demonstration flight from Graf Ignatievo Air Base with an F-16 fighter jet at the invitation of the US Air Force.An open flying day was scheduled for Saturday at the Air Base to commemorate two significant milestones: the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria's NATO membership and the 35th anniversary of the MiG-29 aircraft's induction into the Bulgarian Air Force.

News.Az