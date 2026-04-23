Azerbaijan's wind energy potential explored in Spain

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Fagan Abdurahmanov, the Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, participated in WindEurope Madrid 2026.

The event’s opening ceremony brought together Dan Jørgensen, EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing; Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain; European energy ministers, leading companies specialized in wind energy, and other international partners, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The discussions covered the global development trends and the key avenues of wind energy sector.

During the event, the Deputy Director participated in several thematic sessions focusing on the application of artificial intelligence in wind operations, the integration of renewable energy with data centers and electrification, the links between wind energy and the defense sector, and strategies for reducing investment risks. Additionally, he joined the Ministerial session on offshore wind energy and participated in discussions regarding the expansion of the industrial supply chain.

A key highlight of the visit was a meeting with the WindEurope organization, where discussions focused on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Agency and WindEurope, as well as defining future avenues for bilateral cooperation.

The visit also included targeted meetings with international partners to advance specific projects. In a meeting with Spain’s Eolos, discussions focused on an upcoming measurement campaign in the Caspian Sea utilizing floating lidar devices to assess wind potential. Simultaneously, talks with World Bank representatives covered a technical assistance project for the local production of wind turbine components in Azerbaijan and the transfer of existing knowledge and skills from the offshore oil and gas sector to the offshore wind industry. Furthermore, a meeting with Spain’s Elecnor addressed the current status of a 70 MW wind energy project planned for Azerbaijan, specifically the finalization of contracts and the commencement of the measurement process.

News.Az