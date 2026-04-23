Israeli army fire kills Palestinian child in West Bank

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A Palestinian child was fatally shot by Israeli army fire on Thursday during a raid in Nablus, a city in the northern West Bank.

The official Palestine TV reported that the child was killed by Israeli gunfire, without giving details about the circumstances of his death, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The child was identified as Yousef Sameh Ashtayyeh, from the town of Tell, southwest of Nablus, local sources told Anadolu.

Israeli forces stormed Nablus early Thursday and raided a building in the Rafidia neighborhood and conducted field interrogations with residents.

The sources added that Israeli forces opened fire while withdrawing from the city toward the Beit Wazan area, wounding a young man.

Medical sources said the man was shot with live fire in the shoulder and was hospitalized in serious condition.

The Israeli military regularly raids cities and towns across the West Bank, citing searches for “wanted” individuals.

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza in October 2023, Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank have killed about 1,153 Palestinians and wounded thousands, according to official Palestinian data.

News.Az