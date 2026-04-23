Peru's F-16 buy leads to resignations, crisis

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Peru's decision to buy 12 F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from a U.S. company has sparked a political crisis, leading to Cabinet resignations and strained diplomatic relations with Washington.

Interim President José María Balcázar sought to suspend the roughly $3.5 billion acquisition from Lockheed Martin, arguing that the decision should be left to the next administration that takes office in July, News.Az reports, citin foreign media.

Despite his objections, the deal moved forward under what officials described as strong international pressure.

Fernando Rospigliosi, president of Peru's Congress, said the Economy and Finance Ministry completed the initial payment required under contracts signed Monday for purchasing aircraft for the Peruvian Air Force.

About an hour before Rospigliosi's announcement Friday, Balcázar addressed the nation from the Government Palace and reiterated his position that the incoming government should decide whether to proceed with the $3.5 billion purchase.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela and Defense Minister Carlos Díaz resigned in protest over Balcázar's attempt to halt the deal. Both argued that suspending the agreement would jeopardize national security and violate international commitments.

Rospigliosi and de Zela said the payment was a contractual obligation due Wednesday. Failure to comply, they warned, could trigger severe penalties and diplomatic repercussions with the United States.

Despite the president's public opposition, the process continued behind the scenes. The Peruvian Air Force signed the contracts Monday during a ceremony at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima -- with the knowledge of senior government officials.

Bernie Navarro, the U.S. ambassador in Lima, appeared to reference the agreement in a post on X.

"Trust is essential in business and between countries. Peru honored its commitment, a sign of seriousness as an economic and security partner," Navarro wrote. He added that the F-16 Block 70 jets, which he described as among the world's most technologically advanced combat aircraft, would arrive in Peru in coming years.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Ilich López announced plans to introduce a motion of censure against Balcázar, while several congressional blocs began to coordinate support for that effort.

"Clearly, he is not the one making decisions here, much less the right ones. ... President Balcázar must explain many things to the country. He needs to say who is advising him and what kind of decisions they are making, because these erratic positions create even more uncertainty," López told local media.

Rospigliosi described the situation as serious and said Congress would process any censure motion that met formal requirements.

"If a motion of censure is presented and has the signatures, it must proceed. That is established in the rules and there is no alternative," he told local media.

If approved, the motion would remove Balcázar from office, making him the latest leader to fall in a country that has had seven presidents since 2018.

Prime Minister Luis Enrique Arroyo publicly defended the fighter jet purchase in an effort to calm growing political instability.

Under the agreement, the first aircraft are expected to arrive in Peru between 2029 and 2030.

News.Az