Musk’s $25B spending plan raises Tesla doubts

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Tesla is ramping up its investment plans to more than $25 billion, intensifying investor debate over whether its ambitious bets on artificial intelligence, robotaxis, and humanoid robotics can deliver future returns.

Chief Executive Elon Musk is significantly increasing capital spending, with the company projecting negative free cash flow for the rest of the year after a brief surplus in the first quarter. The spending surge marks a sharp rise from $8.53 billion last year and exceeds earlier projections for 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The strategy centers on long-term technologies such as autonomous driving, robotaxi networks, and the development of humanoid robots like Optimus—projects that remain largely unproven at commercial scale. Tesla has begun limited robotaxi testing in select U.S. cities, while full-scale production of its Cybercab is expected later this year.

Analysts say the key concern is that Tesla lacks the stable, high-margin businesses that support heavy investment cycles at major tech firms like Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon. Those companies fund AI expansion through mature cloud and advertising businesses that generate consistent cash flow.

In contrast, Tesla’s future revenue streams remain speculative, with robotaxi services not expected to contribute meaningful income before 2027, according to Musk. This has led to questions over whether current spending levels are sustainable without near-term returns.

Despite skepticism, supporters argue that Musk has a track record of turning ambitious projects into large-scale businesses, while critics warn that Tesla is stretching its resources across too many experimental ventures at once.

The company’s latest financial outlook has therefore become a key test of investor confidence in its long-term AI-driven transformation strategy.

News.Az