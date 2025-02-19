Bumble shares slump premarket; Wix.com, Fiverr rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures turned lower on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains, with markets gauging uncertainties around geopolitics and trade, as well as the upcoming release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Bumble 's (NASDAQ:) stock price shed more than 18% of its value after the dating app operator's first-quarter sales outlook was short of forecasts, in a sign of potential headwinds facing the company's ongoing turnaround effort.

Shares in Arista Networks (NYSE:) dipped in premarket U.S. trading, with analysts noting a year-over-year decline in revenue from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:), a major customer of the networking equipment provider.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:) shares were lower after the oil and gas firm unveiled production forecasts that were short of estimates.

Shares in Wix.com (NASDAQ:) rose in premarket U.S. trading on Wednesday after price increases and strong demand for the website builder's artificial intelligence-enhanced products helped it post better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter income.

Shares in Fiverr International (NYSE:) advanced after the freelance services marketplace operator reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and offered strong revenue guidance.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:) is expected to unveil “a strong set of results” next week and guidance that aligns or surpasses market expectations for total revenue and data center performance, according to analysts at UBS. The artificial intelligence-darling is due to report on February 26.

News.Az