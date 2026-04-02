Portugal unveils €600m energy support package to shield firms from Middle East crisis fallout

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Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has announced a €600 million ($696 million) credit line aimed at supporting businesses grappling with rising energy costs linked to instability in the Middle East.

The measures were unveiled on Thursday during a ceremony marking the government’s second anniversary, as authorities seek to cushion the economic impact of global energy price volatility, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Support package targets energy intensive companies

The initiative, branded “Portugal Energy Resilience”, will be implemented through the state owned Banco Portugues de Fomento.

It is specifically designed for companies where energy expenses account for more than 20 percent of total production costs, a threshold that identifies firms most vulnerable to price shocks.

The funding will be provided in the form of credit lines to help businesses manage liquidity pressures and maintain working capital during a period of heightened uncertainty.

Government aims to protect competitiveness and jobs

Speaking at the event, Montenegro said the programme is intended to reinforce economic resilience and protect the country’s productive base.

“This will strengthen companies’ ability to respond to international instability and safeguard our competitiveness, employment, and the resilience of our national productive base,” he said.

The move reflects broader concerns across Europe about the economic spillover effects of geopolitical tensions, particularly in energy markets.

State guarantees to reduce financial risk

Under the scheme, the Portuguese government will provide substantial public guarantees to encourage lending.

Large companies will receive state backing covering 70 percent of loan values, while small and medium sized enterprises will benefit from guarantees of up to 80 percent.

Officials say this structure is designed to reduce risk for lenders while ensuring that businesses can access financing quickly.

Part of wider response to global uncertainty

The package forms part of Portugal’s wider strategy to navigate the economic consequences of international instability, including disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

By focusing on energy intensive sectors, the government aims to mitigate the immediate impact of cost pressures while maintaining industrial output and employment levels.

Economists note that such targeted interventions could help stabilise key sectors in the short term, though longer term resilience will depend on broader energy diversification and market conditions.

News.Az