Bus overturns on bridge in Turkey, 48 injured
- 19 Jun 2017 06:56
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122757
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/bus-overturns-on-bridge-in-turkey-48-injured Copied
Bus overturned in Turkish city of Çorum.
Report informs citing Haber7 that the incident occurred on the 40th kilometer of Çorum-Sungurlu highway.
As a result, 48 people were injured, including a driver. 3 of the injured are in critical condition.
The bus was moving from Giresun to Ankara.
The causes of the incident are being investigated.
News.Az