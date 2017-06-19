Yandex metrika counter

Bus overturns on bridge in Turkey, 48 injured

Bus overturns on bridge in Turkey, 48 injured

Bus overturned in Turkish city of Çorum.

Report informs citing Haber7 that the incident occurred on the 40th kilometer of Çorum-Sungurlu highway.

As a result, 48 people were injured, including a driver. 3 of the injured are in critical condition.

The bus was moving from Giresun to Ankara.

The causes of the incident are being investigated.

