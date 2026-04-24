Iran set to resume Tehran-Mashhad flights

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Iran will resume flights between Tehran and the northeastern city of Mashhad from Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Iran began partially reopening its airspace and resuming flight operations on April 18, implementing a phased, four-stage plan aimed at returning the aviation sector to normal operations.

Initial operations started in the eastern part of the country, with major airports such as Imam Khomeini International Airport reopening on April 20.

Mashhad is Iran’s second-largest city and is home to one of Shia Islam’s most important holy sites, the shrine of Imam Reza.

News.Az