EV battle heats up: BYD, Toyota, Nissan at Beijing motor show

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Major automakers from across the globe are showcasing their latest electric vehicle models and applications of artificial intelligence at the Beijing motor show, which opened on Friday, with green cars drawing attention amid higher gasoline prices triggered by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

About 1,450 cars will be displayed at the biennial event running through May 3, with around 180 models making global debuts, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The exhibition area spans 380,000 square meters, making it one of the world’s largest, according to the organizer.

In 2025, new energy vehicles, including electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, accounted for around 50 percent of new car sales in China, the world’s largest auto market.

Among Japanese automakers, which have been struggling in the Chinese market amid intense competition with local manufacturers, Nissan Motor Co. will present two new concept cars.

In an unusual move, Honda Motor Co. will not hold a press conference at the auto show amid a continued decline in its sales in China.

Other participants include Toyota Motor Corp., major Chinese EV manufacturer BYD Co., and technology giant Xiaomi Corp.

The event highlights the accelerating shift toward electric mobility and smart vehicle technologies as automakers compete in China’s rapidly evolving auto market.

News.Az