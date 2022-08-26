Business to once again return to Azerbaijan's Lachin: KOBIA

Business to once again return to Azerbaijan's Lachin: KOBIA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The business will once again return to Lachin city in the near future, Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

He noted that business will accelerate the reintegration of Lachin city into Azerbaijan's economy.

“With the return of business to Lachin, its reintegration into the economy of Azerbaijan will speed up. Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency will make all necessary efforts for this,” Mammadov added.

News.Az