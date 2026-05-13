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IRGC says it dismantled Israel-linked weapons smuggling networks - VIDEO

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IRGC says it dismantled Israel-linked weapons smuggling networks - VIDEO
Photo: Press TV

The intelligence unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has dismantled five arms and ammunition smuggling networks allegedly linked to Israel.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC said that following intelligence operations targeting the movement of illegal weapons and ammunition, 20 individuals from five “terrorist cells” involved in weapons smuggling were identified and detained, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

It added that more than 50 firearms, 70 kilograms of explosives, 2,000 bullets and other ammunition were seized from those arrested.


News.Az 

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