IRGC says it dismantled Israel-linked weapons smuggling networks - VIDEO

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The intelligence unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has dismantled five arms and ammunition smuggling networks allegedly linked to Israel.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC said that following intelligence operations targeting the movement of illegal weapons and ammunition, 20 individuals from five “terrorist cells” involved in weapons smuggling were identified and detained, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

It added that more than 50 firearms, 70 kilograms of explosives, 2,000 bullets and other ammunition were seized from those arrested.

IRGC Intelligence dismantles five arms-smuggling networks linked to Zionist terrorist entity in Tehran



Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTS2ei pic.twitter.com/2ekLg8T4Sp — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) May 12, 2026

News.Az