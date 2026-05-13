Nearly 12,000 Afghans return from neighboring countries in one week

Nearly 12,000 Afghans return from neighboring countries in one week

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Nearly 11,515 Afghan nationals returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan and other countries between May 3 and May 9, according to data released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The report stated that of those returning, 5,150 were men and 6,365 were women. It also provided a breakdown of return locations, noting that 11,354 people came from Pakistan, 129 from Tajikistan, and 32 from Iran, News.Az reports, citing PAJHWOK AFGHAN NEWS.

The figures were published in a newly released chart by the agency, which tracks population movements into Afghanistan over recent periods.

The report highlights continued cross-border movement involving Afghan citizens returning from neighboring countries, with Pakistan accounting for the vast majority of recorded returns during the reported week.

News.Az