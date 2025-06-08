California governor opposes Trump's decision to send troops to state

+ ↺ − 16 px

California Governor Gavin Newsom called Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to the state "purposefully provocative." He said local law enforcement is in control and federal authorities are simply putting on a show, News.Az reports citing the CNN.

The White House justified the deployment of troops by saying it was necessary to "stop lawlessness and stop the invasion of illegal criminals." White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said California Democrats "completely disregarded their responsibility to protect citizens." However, the Los Angeles police said protests on Saturday remained peaceful.

Tear gas and flash bangs were used to disperse protesters in the suburb of Paramount, with four people arrested. The protests erupted after 44 migrants were detained in immigration raids.

Law enforcement officials are calling the National Guard deployment an overreach that could backfire. It is the first time since 1992 that troops have been forcibly sent to Los Angeles without a request from state officials.

