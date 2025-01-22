Yandex metrika counter

California: Jurupa Valley fire triggers evacuation warnings

California: Jurupa Valley fire triggers evacuation warnings
A Riverside County firefighter checks for hot spots as the Clay fire continues to smolder in the Santa Ana River Bottom in Jurupa Valley on Tuesday night. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters in Riverside County responded to a fire that broke out Tuesday evening in Jurupa Valley, a city in the northwest corner of Riverside County, California, United States.

The Clay Fire was reported at about 5 p.m. near the Santa Ana River, along Van Buren Boulevard and Pedley Road, according to Cal Fire. The fire was about 3 miles away from Riverside Municipal Airport, News.Az reports, citing US media.

As a result, the following areas are under an evacuation warning:

- South of Limonite Avenue

- West of Van Buren Blvd.

- East of Beach Street

The Riverside Fire Department said forward progress of the fire had stopped before 9 p.m.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

