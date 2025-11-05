California voters approve new US House map to boost Democrats next year

The passage of Proposition 50 could allow Democrats to gain up to five additional House seats, countering a similar move by Texas Republicans, who recently redrew their maps to secure five new GOP districts at Trump’s urging.

The dueling efforts in the two largest states have triggered a wave of redistricting activity across the country, with Republican-led states largely holding the upper hand.

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, Trump’s Republican Party is working to defend its narrow House majority, currently standing at 219 seats to Democrats’ 213. Midterms often pose challenges for the sitting president’s party, setting the stage for a fierce fight over congressional control.

Tuesday’s results mark a political victory for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cast the measure as an essential tool to fight back against Trump and protect American democracy.

Speaking to reporters in Sacramento, Newsom cast the California vote as part of a broader national rejection of Trump’s policies that saw Democratic governors elevated in New Jersey and Virginia. But he warned the more consequential battle would come next year.

If Democrats win the House majority, they can “end Donald Trump’s presidency as we know it,” Newsom said. “It is all on the line, a bright line, in 2026.”

California’s Proposition 50 asked voters to suspend House maps drawn by an independent commission and replace them with rejiggered districts adopted by the Democratic-controlled Legislature. Those new districts would be in place for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections.