Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Officially unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase 2025 -VIDEO

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 with an intense cinematic trailer, News.Az informs via IGN.

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, it marks the first back-to-back installment in the Black Ops sub-series. Matt Cox, General Manager of Call of Duty, emphasized, “From the beginning, our goal was to deliver a continuous experience that captures the distinct identity of the Black Ops franchise.”

No release window was announced. Here's the official blurb:

Wielding cutting-edge technology, David Mason and his team must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.

Black Ops 7 is set in 2035, more than 40 years after the events of Black Ops 6, at a time when the world is on the brink of chaos following the events of Black Ops 2 and last year’s Black Ops 6. Co-op campaign returns for Black Ops 7 after 6 skipped it (you can still play the campaign solo). Expect to use near-future weaponry in Multiplayer, with brand-new maps. There’s the next chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether.

According to Variety, Black Ops 7 will star Milo Ventimiglia, Kiernan Shipka, and Michael Rooker. Ventimiglia will play David Mason, Shipka plays Emma Kagen, and Rooker reprises his Black Ops 2 role of Mike Harper.

By announcing Black Ops 7 to follow Black Ops 6 just a year later, some fans will consider the game something of a stop-gap, as 2023’s Modern Warfare 3 was considered by some within the community, given that game followed 2022’s Modern Warfare 2.

But Cox insisted Black Ops 7 “delivers the full Call of Duty package for our players, and we can't wait to show the community more of what the studio teams have been working on when we reveal later this summer.”

Tyler Bahl, Head of Activision Publishing Marketing, added: “The team is looking to build on the incredible community enthusiasm and excitement we’ve seen within the Black Ops universe. This is the first time we’re staying within the Black Ops series with back-to-back releases, so we’re excited to give players a bit more time to enjoy all the live seasons and provide players more of what they want across Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone before we turn the page to Black Ops 7.

“Our official teaser sets the tone for players to embrace the madness that’s incoming with Black Ops 7’s story.

“Delivering consecutive Black Ops games also allows our teams the tremendous opportunity to tap not only into our own creativity but also embrace the shift from a ’90s setting to the new 2035 future setting within our marketing."

Also confirmed is that Activision is sticking with last-gen consoles for Black Ops 7, which is due out across Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via “Xbox PC,” Battle.net, and Steam. As you’d expect, you can play day-one on Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. There was no mention of Nintendo Switch 2 in the announcement.

