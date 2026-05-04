Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome third child

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome third child

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Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have expanded their family with the arrival of their third child.

Benji Madden announced the news on Instagram on Monday, May 4, sharing an image of a pirate ship with the name “Nautas Madden” written underneath, News.Az reports.

“Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world, son!!” the Good Charlotte musician wrote in the caption.

Alongside the ship illustration, Madden also posted drawings of a cardinal, a potted plant, and additional artwork.

“We love life with our family — our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!!! Having a blast Sending all our best wishes — the Madden Family,” he added.

The couple is known for keeping their family life private, choosing not to share images of their children online or discuss them publicly in interviews.

They are already parents to daughter Raddix Wildflower Madden, 6, and son Cardinal Madden, 2.

News.Az