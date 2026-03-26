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Child
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Britain’s communications regulator has launched an investigation into Telegram amid concerns that child sexual abuse material may be circulating on the platform and that some chat services are being used by predators to target minors.21 Apr 2026-13:58
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Far-right billionaire Elon Musk was summoned to Paris today, where investigators are probing allegations of misconduct concerning the social media platform X, including the circulation of child sexual abuse material and deepfake content.20 Apr 2026-18:27
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A paedophile pensioner, 82, who was caught with more than 75,000 child abuse images has been spared jail because of his age.17 Apr 2026-13:35
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A 36-year-old male childcare worker has been hit with 137 charges related to child abuse following an extensive investigation by specialized police units.17 Apr 2026-12:37
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A nine-year-old boy has been rescued after living locked in his father’s utility van in eastern France for almost 18 months, according to the local prosecutor.The child has been hospitalised, and his father detained.12 Apr 2026-06:37
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Google’s video platform YouTube has failed to comply with Indonesia’s new child protection regulations, prompting the government to escalate from warnings to formal sanctions, officials said Friday.10 Apr 2026-09:58
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Russian doctors in Krasnoyarsk successfully treated a 10-year-old boy with a rare disease that caused his muscles to waste away and his organs to fail.09 Apr 2026-14:04
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John Lennon, The Last Dinner Party, and Glass Animals are headlining the 10th edition of the Secret 7" auction to support children in conflict zones. The initiative will see 700 unique vinyl records auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the charity War Child for protection, education, and mental health services.09 Apr 2026-10:57
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A new report from Yale University has linked major Russian energy companies to the alleged transfer of Ukrainian children to camps during the war, prompting calls from U.S. lawmakers to reimpose sanctions.03 Apr 2026-14:45
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An independent game developer for Roblox says the platform’s child safety measures, including age verification checks, do not go far enough. Roblox is the most popular gaming platform in the UK among children aged eight to 12.26 Mar 2026-14:44
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