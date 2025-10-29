CAMS shares fall nearly 7% after Q2 results, dividend and stock split announcement

Shares of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. (CAMS) dropped nearly 7% on Wednesday after the company released its Q2 FY2025 results, announced an interim dividend, and confirmed a stock split.

The stock fell to an intraday low of ₹3,718.1, down 6.7%, before recovering slightly to trade 5.2% lower at ₹3,777 around 9:25 a.m. CAMS shares have declined over 26% year-to-date, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹14 per share and confirmed a stock split in a 1:5 ratio earlier this month.

In its second quarter, CAMS reported an all-time high revenue of ₹376 crore, up 6.4% sequentially, while EBITDA rose 8.6% to ₹167.6 crore. The EBITDA margin also improved by 93 basis points to 44.49%.

Profit after tax (PAT) grew 5.4% to ₹113.9 crore for the September quarter. Though revenue came in slightly below expectations, EBITDA and PAT were in line with estimates, supported by strong operating leverage.

CAMS’ assets under management (AUM) increased 7% sequentially to ₹52.1 lakh crore, matching the broader industry trend. Equity net sales reached a record ₹1.02 lakh crore, up 77% from the previous quarter.

Revenue from the mutual fund segment grew 6.4%, while non-MF revenue surged 17.9%, driven by CAMSKRA, which rose 46% sequentially. The company’s market share remained stable at 68%.

