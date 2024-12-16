Canada finance minister resigns as Trudeau grapples with new Trump term

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned, dealing a setback to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is grappling with declining approval ratings, internal party opposition, and the looming threat of a trade war with the United States, News.az reports citing Al Jazeera .

In her resignation letter, which was posted on X on Monday, Freeland revealed that Trudeau had informed her last week that he no longer wanted her to serve in the role and would instead offer her another cabinet position.“Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the cabinet,” Freeland wrote.“For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada,” she continued.Trudeau did not immediately respond to the resignation, which comes just days after he met with Canada’s provincial leaders to outline his plans to respond to threats of a trade war with US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on January 20.Trump has vowed to impose 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico if the neighbouring countries do not stop what he called an “invasion” of undocumented migrants and drugs.The Trudeau government has reportedly been developing plans to invest in increased border security and monitoring in response, but has faced mounting pressure to take a harder line on Trump.The government was set to further present details of the border plan to the Parliament of Canada on Monday, in an economic update that was to be delivered by Freeland.A former journalist, Freeland also served as deputy prime minister since 2019. In her resignation letter, she said she disagreed with how the government was approaching policy towards its southern neighbour.“Our country today faces a grave challenge,” she said, describing Trump’s threat as “aggressive economic nationalism”.“We need to take that threat extremely seriously,” she continued.“That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognise the gravity of the moment.”In another blow to Trudeau, Housing Minister Sean Fraser also announced on Monday that he would not seek re-election.

