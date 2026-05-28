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According to media reports, construction crews have started building a temporary Ultimate Fighting Championship venue on the White House lawn for a 5,000-seat event scheduled for June 14, which will mark Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

Construction crews began assembling a temporary Ultimate Fighting Championship arena on the White House lawn this week ahead of a June 14 event marking President Donald Trump's 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of US independence, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

Photographs from the grounds on Tuesday showed cranes and heavy equipment assembling the octagonal cage surrounded by red, white, and blue staging. The fight card is expected to feature a lightweight title bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje alongside an interim heavyweight clash between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.

Trump first proposed hosting a UFC event at the White House last July 4, remarking at the time: "Think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there," according to The Guardian. The June 14 date coincides with both the nation's semiquincentennial celebrations and the president's birthday.

While previous administrations have hosted Olympians and champion athletes — including legendary boxer Muhammad Ali — converting the presidential grounds into a professional fighting venue marks a distinct break with tradition. The construction project has simultaneously disrupted pedestrian access near Constitution Hall, where the Scripps National Spelling Bee is being held after relocating from Maryland.

Rajeev Malhotra, a parent of one spelling bee contestant, described the unusual overlap as "two very disparate forms of entertainment," The Guardian reported. The juxtaposition places a violent combat sport on the executive mansion's grounds while children compete in academic excellence nearby.

Beyond his political career, Trump has maintained longstanding ties to boxing and professional wrestling, industries known for theatrical narratives and dramatic personalities. Mixed martial arts maintains particular appeal among young men, a demographic that has historically formed a significant portion of the president's electoral base, though recent polling indicates declining support amid inflationary pressures and the ongoing war with Iran.

The UFC event follows other controversial renovations at the White House, including last year's paving over of the Rose Garden and the ongoing demolition of the East Wing to accommodate a new ballroom. That project carries an estimated $1 billion price tag and remains under construction.

News.Az