Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for a state visit

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Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit and to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as well as the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Putin was greeted at the foot of the gangway by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports, citng Kremlin.ru.

The forthcoming Russian-Kazakh discussions are expected to focus on key issues in the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, and to examine pressing items on the regional and international agenda. It is expected that, following the visit, a Joint Statement of the Heads of State will be signed, along with a package of intergovernmental, interagency, and commercial documents.

On the evening of May 28, the President of Russia will address the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, and on May 29, will participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

News.Az