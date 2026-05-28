Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Madrid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s embassy in Spain held an official reception in Madrid to celebrate May 28 – Independence Day.

The event was attended by Spanish government officials, diplomats, lawmakers, business representatives, academics, media figures and members of the Azerbaijani community, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Ambassador Ramiz Hasanov highlighted the 108th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, describing modern Azerbaijan as the political and moral successor of the first parliamentary republic in the East.

He said Azerbaijan has achieved significant progress since regaining independence in 1991, strengthening political stability, economic development and international cooperation. The ambassador noted that the strategic course set by National Leader Heydar Aliyev is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

Hasanov also emphasized Azerbaijan’s role in regional energy, transport, humanitarian and security initiatives, and said the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity has created new opportunities for lasting peace in the region.

The ambassador highlighted growing Azerbaijan-Spain ties, including high-level visits, economic dialogue and expanding cooperation in culture, education and humanitarian fields.

Speaking on behalf of the Spanish government, Luis Fonseca Sanchez, Director-General for North America, Eastern Europe, Asia and Pacific at Spain’s Foreign Ministry, congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Day and praised the development of bilateral relations.

The event also featured a cultural program. On May 28, Madrid’s iconic Cibeles Fountain will again be illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

News.Az