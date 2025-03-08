Canada prepared for trade talks with US as tensions rise

Canada is prepared to engage in trade discussions with the United States as tensions between the two countries continue to rise.

LeBlanc reiterated Canada's preference for broad-based negotiations on several trade issues at once instead of a piecemeal approach, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"If the American administration indicated to us that they wanted to advance that date and have those conversations, we would be ready," he told Bloomberg News.

