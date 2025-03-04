Canada ready to hit back at Trump's tariffs right away: FM

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said on Monday that Canada is ready to hit back at U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs right away, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Joly said if the levies go into force, Ottawa will revive its previously announced plan for 25-percent retaliatory tariffs on 155 billion Canadian dollars (107 billion U.S. dollars) worth of American goods.

"We know this is an existential threat to us. There are thousands of jobs in Canada at stake. Now, we've done the work, we are ready, should the U.S. decide to launch their trade war," Joly said.

Canadian officials made a month-long diplomatic push to avoid tariffs. Joly said Canada has responded to Trump's concerns about the border. Canada named a new "fentanyl czar" and listed Mexican cartels as terrorist groups but is still left waiting to see what happens next.

Joly said she will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he returns from London.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Monday that Canada and the United States are no longer trade partners as before even if the tariffs are removed.

"I don't think we are going back there even if the tariffs are removed," said Wilkinson.

Trump said Monday that 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada will take effect on Tuesday, March 4.

On Feb. 1, Trump signed an executive order to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from Mexico and Canada, with a 10 percent tariff increase specifically for Canadian energy products.

On Feb. 3, Trump announced that the additional tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada would be deferred for one month, allowing more time for negotiations. According to this decision, the relevant tariff measures are set to take effect on March 4.

