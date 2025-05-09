Canada's Ontario sees sharp surge in measles cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada's Ontario province reported at least 197 new measles cases over the past week, bringing the province's total to 1,440 confirmed and probable infections since an outbreak began in October 2024, according to a report Thursday.

According to a report by the Canadian Press (CP) news agency, public health officials in Ontario said the outbreak has resulted in 101 hospitalizations, including 75 children. Eight patients have required intensive care, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The virus, which is highly contagious, is spreading to new parts of the country, the report said, adding that Nova Scotia and the Northwest Territories each confirmed their first cases this week.

In Ontario, almost 500 of the total cases have been reported in the province's southwestern public health region. Officials say most infections have occurred in unvaccinated children, infants and teenagers.

Health authorities have urged parents to ensure their children receive the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Without stronger immunization coverage, experts warned that the outbreak could worsen in the coming weeks.

News.Az