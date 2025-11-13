Canada seeks fresh start in trade talks with India, says Minister Sidhu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada is looking to revive trade negotiations with India under “a new process,” Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu said on Thursday, as both countries aim to rebuild ties after a two-year chill.

Sidhu, on a three-day visit to India, met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss opportunities in critical minerals, clean energy, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and aerospace. “The meeting went really well. We focused on areas of opportunity and what more we can do together,” Sidhu told, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Trade relations between Canada and India had cooled in 2023 following a diplomatic row after Ottawa accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh separatist. Sidhu said both sides are now “in early discussions to restart the process,” emphasizing global economic shifts such as high tariffs imposed by the United States on goods from both countries.

Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has brought “a new focus, new energy, and a new mandate,” Sidhu said, highlighting Canada’s interest in attracting Indian investment in energy, critical minerals, and infrastructure projects. “Canada has every element needed to build an electric battery,” he added.

Relations began improving after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Carney at the G7 summit in June. India remains a key market for Canada, with two-way trade in goods and services reaching about $31 billion in 2024, and India being Canada’s largest source of immigrants.

Sidhu also met executives from major Indian conglomerates, including Tata, noting their interest in expanding operations in Canada. He said Goyal had committed to visiting Canada soon with a trade and investment delegation.

News.Az