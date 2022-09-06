Canada urges residents to shelter after possible sighting of stabbing suspect

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian authorities on Tuesday urged residents to shelter in place after receiving reports of a possible sighting of the suspect in a stabbing spree in James Smith Cree Nation over the weekend that killed 10 people, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan is responding to the reports, they said in an emergency alert that warned residents to seek immediate shelter in a secure location.

The alert came as an extensive manhunt entered its third day, with hundreds of officers searching for the surviving suspect in multiple stabbings on Sunday that killed 10 people, roiling a country where mass violence is rare.

