Canadian Armed Forces member reported missing in Latvia

A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member deployed in Latvia, Warrant Officer George Hohl, has been reported missing since Tuesday.

The Department of National Defence and CAF said search efforts are ongoing for Warrant Officer George Hohl, News.Az reports, citing CBC.

Lt.-Gen. Steve Boivin says Hohl is a vehicle technician from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, based in Edmonton, who was deployed as part of the aviation battalion to the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia.

Boivin said Hohl was last seen in the town of Adazi and Latvian police are leading the investigation. Boivin said Hohl's next of kin has been notified and are being provided with support.

News.Az