+ ↺ − 16 px

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday called a snap election for April 28, saying he needed a strong mandate to deal with the threat posed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who "wants to break us so America can own us," News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Although the next election was not due until October 20, Carney is hoping to capitalize on a remarkable recovery by his Liberal party in the polls since January, when Trump began threatening Canada and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation.

Upon being sworn in as prime minister on March 14, Carney had said he could work with and respected Trump. On Sunday, however, he took a more combative approach.

"We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty," Carney told reporters after the Governor General - the personal representative of King Charles, Canada's head of state - approved his request for an election. "Our response must be to build a strong economy and a more secure Canada. President Trump claims that Canada isn't a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen."

News.Az