Canadian PM Justin Trudeau dissolves parliament

"Canadians will head to the polls on Oct. 21," Trudeau told reporters outside Payette's official residence in Ottawa. "We've done a lot this past four years, but the truth is we're just getting started", Sputnik reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justin Trudeau met with Governor General Julie Payette and received her blessing for the launch of a six-week federal election campaign.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Trudeau underlined his party's main accomplishments that include cutting the middle-class tax rate, renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at a time of American “protectionism and unpredictability,” and working to protect the environment.

