Cape Verde signs financing agreement with China for 3rd phase of "Safe City" project

Cape Verde and China have signed an agreement on financing for the third phase of the "Safe City" project, which aims to establish new command centers in different Cape Verdean cities, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday in Praia, the capital of Cape Verde.

In the third phase, the command and data centers in Praia and Mindelo, a port city in northern Cape Verde, will also be expanded, Cape Verdean Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Miryan Vieira said at the signing ceremony.

The project will also strengthen the video surveillance system in the cities of Praia, Mindelo, Tarrafal de Santiago and Porto Novo, as well as provide training for technicians responsible for operating the acquired equipment, she said.

"We are increasingly committed to developing the partnership with the People's Republic of China and consolidating a cooperation that we wish to see further strengthened," the minister said.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Cape Verde Zhang Yang said that China and Cape Verde are "good friends and true partners," expressing the hope that the "Safe City" project will help make Cape Verde "a safer country for the well-being of its people."

News.Az