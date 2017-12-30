Car falls into river in Yerevan after hitting tree

A car had fallen into the river at Hrazdan Gorge in Yerevan, Armenia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The car was moving along the river toward the Davitashen Bridge, had gone off road, crashed into a roadside barrier, then hit a tree and a utility pole, and fallen into Hrazdan River.

A special rescue squad and a rescue team were dispatched to the scene, News.am reported.

The driver was taken to hospital, where physicians said he was in satisfactory condition.

