Amazon invests $10B in Missouri data center hub

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon announced on Monday that it plans to invest $10 billion in constructing a new data center campus in central Missouri.

According to a news release from Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, the project is set to be constructed in Montgomery City, creating 400 direct jobs and generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue over the next 25 years, News.Az reports, citing Fox2now.

The plan was announced during a press conference featuring state leaders, community members and others.

“Today’s announcement represents more than a major investment in Missouri’s future—it represents new opportunities for Montgomery County and the surrounding region,” Kehoe said. “Projects like this create lasting benefits for local communities by supporting critical infrastructure improvements, generating new tax revenue for schools and public services, and strengthening the foundation for future economic growth.”

Amazon is the latest tech company to invest in data centers in Missouri after Google previously announced plans for a $15 billion investment in mid-Missouri that includes a new data center campus in New Florence. With the project, Amazon is also building on its presence in Missouri, which already includes fulfillment centers, delivery stations and more.

News.Az