Car slams into Chabad World Headquarters in New York; driver detained

According to NYPD officials, officers assigned to a security detail outside the building at 770 Eastern Parkway heard a disturbance at around 8:45 pm, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

They observed a gray Honda with New Jersey license plates strike the rear door of the building, reverse, and then hit the same door again.

Officers ordered the driver out of the vehicle and took him into custody. No charges have been filed at this stage. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the incident has been referred to the Hate Crimes Task Force for further investigation.

As a precaution, the bomb squad was dispatched to the scene. After inspecting the vehicle, authorities confirmed that no explosives were found.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded later Wednesday night, calling the incident “deeply alarming,” particularly given the historical and religious significance of the site.

“Any threat to a Jewish institution must be taken seriously,” Mamdani said. “Antisemitism has no place in our city. I stand in solidarity with the Crown Heights Jewish community.”

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey also issued a statement following the crash, saying it was “deeply disturbed” by the reports.

“This building is not only a synagogue, but also the worldwide Chabad headquarters and a beloved symbol of Judaism around the world,” the organization said, adding that it is in contact with law enforcement and local partners. The ADL thanked the NYPD for making a swift arrest and said it would provide updates as more information becomes available.

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding how and why the crash occurred remain under investigation.