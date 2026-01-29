Yandex metrika counter

Car strikes Chabad building, city launches probe

New York police have launched a hate crime investigation after a driver repeatedly rammed a vehicle into the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the Crown Heights neighborhood, when a grey sedan drove into the driveway of the Jewish institution and struck the building’s entrance multiple times. Officers stationed at a fixed police post outside the site quickly arrested the driver. No injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the driver is in custody and that the NYPD bomb squad examined the vehicle, finding no explosive devices or weapons. Authorities confirmed the driver has been cooperating with investigators and claimed the incident was not an attack. The individual’s identity has not yet been released.

Despite the driver’s statement, the NYPD has opened a hate crime investigation due to the nature of the target. Additional security has been deployed at Jewish institutions and other places of worship across New York City as a precaution.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the incident alarming and said threats against religious institutions must be treated with the utmost seriousness. New York Attorney General Letitia James stated that her office will work with police as the investigation continues.

Members of the Chabad community gathered near the scene following the incident, while officers maintained crowd control and secured the area.

Authorities say further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

 

