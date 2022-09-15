CAREC hails Azerbaijan’s contribution to development of Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has achieved great success in the development of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as Middle Corridor, Director of Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute Syed Shakeel Shah said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 6th CAREC Think Tank Development Forum on “Recalibrating Growth Dynamics for Inclusive and Sustainable Economies” in Baku, News.Az reports.

CAREC remains committed to developing economies in the region, said Shakeel Shah, calling Azerbaijan ‘their very important partner’.

“Azerbaijan is a bridge connecting Europe with Asia with its strategic geographic location,” he said.

Shakeel Shah noted that against the background of violations of transport and logistics routes, the Middle Corridor plays an important role.

“The policy pursued by Azerbaijan is beneficial not only for the country itself but for the entire region,” he added.

News.Az