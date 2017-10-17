Catalans hold rally in Barcelona to support jailed leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Catalans have taken to the streets of Barcelona to express solidarity with Jordi Sanchez, president of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), and Jordi Cuixart, the leader of Omnium Cultural, who were jailed yesterday in Madrid amid accusations of sedition, Sputnik reports.

Catalonia held an independence referendum on October 1, resulting in move than 90 percent of voters saying yes to sovereignty. The autonomous region's leader Carles Puigdemont said Catalonia had deserved the right to become independent but asked the parliament to suspend the declaration of the new status.

News.Az

