Cathay Pacific to resume seattle flights with Airbus A350 in 2026

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific will restart non-stop flights to Seattle from March 30, 2026, expanding its U.S. network to nine cities.

The route, operated with the Airbus A350, marks a renewed push by the airline to strengthen connections between Hong Kong and the U.S. West Coast. Seattle joins Cathay Pacific’s growing North American schedule, which also includes Dallas-Fort Worth — a service launched earlier this year and set to become daily from October 26, 2025, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Seattle is a vital technology and cultural hub, and this relaunch provides another convenient entry point for passengers traveling between Asia and the United States,” said Lavinia Lau, Cathay Pacific’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer. She added that the route will cater to rising demand from Hong Kong as well as connecting markets such as Mainland China and India.

With the Seattle return, Cathay Pacific customers will have access to more than 100 onward destinations through its global hub in Hong Kong.

