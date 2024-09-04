Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific cancels flights due to A350 engine issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cathay Pacific canceled 22 additional flights on Wednesday due to ongoing issues with its Airbus A350 engines.

The cancellations, which are scheduled between September 5 and September 7, include four flights between Singapore and Hong Kong, News.Az reports citing foreign media. On Monday, the airline said it had started inspecting all its Airbus A350 jets after the in-flight failure of an engine component.In total, the airline has cancelled 90 flights between Sep 2 and Sep 7.Other than one long-haul flight on Monday, all cancelled flights are for regional destinations, the airline said.Cathay Pacific apologised for the inconvenience and expects to fully resume operations by Sep 7."All affected customers have been informed and provided with alternative travel options on Cathay Pacific and other airlines as appropriate," said the airline.It added that its maintenance on its Airbus A350 planes "continues to progress well".Of the 15 aircraft identified with engine fuel lines that require replacement, six have already undergone successful repairs and are cleared to operate.The remaining nine aircraft will be repaired and are expected to resume operations by Sep 7.

