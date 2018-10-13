Cavusoglu, US counterpart Pompeo talk on phone after Brunson ruling

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over the phone following the release of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, a Turkish diplomatic source said Friday, Daily Sabah reported.

A Turkish court sentenced the pastor to three years and 45 days in prison on Friday, but he will not serve the time in jail. The court credited his time spent in detention, and ended his house arrest and travel ban.

Cavusoglu ​and Pompeo made the phone call after the release of the U.S. pastor, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

No further details of the phone call were given.

