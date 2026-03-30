DeepSeek AI chatbot suffers longest outage since 2025 surge

According to the company’s status page, the outage lasted 7 hours and 13 minutes, beginning in the early morning and ending at 10:33 a.m. local time (0233 GMT), when the incident was marked as resolved, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The disruption was classified as a “major outage,” though DeepSeek did not provide a specific cause. Such failures can result from server malfunctions, software bugs, or issues linked to system updates.

While DeepSeek’s API services previously experienced extended disruptions during periods of heavy usage in early 2025, the chatbot’s main web interface had not been down for more than two hours until this incident, according to its status records.

The outage comes as global interest in DeepSeek continues to grow following the viral success of its R1 and V3 models, which helped position the company as a major player in the AI sector.

The AI industry is closely watching DeepSeek’s next-generation model, though the company has not announced a release timeline. Despite the outage, demand for its tools remains strong among both developers and general users.