CEC of Ukraine called the deadlines for summing up the final election results

Head of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine Tatyana Slipachuk said that the final results of the elections to the Verkhovna Rada will be announced before August 5, APA reports citing Tellerreport.

“We expect that the results of the consideration of appeals will be completed within the next 2-3 days, which will enable the commission to sum up the voting results, because, as you know, this period established by law ... ends on 5 August. It is up to August 5 that the CEC should sum up the voting results and reach the final protocols, ”she said.

At the same time, Slipachuk added that the courts are reviewing claims on-line, therefore she hopes that the CEC will fail the final results of early elections earlier than 5 August.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission of Ukraine processed 100% of the electronic protocols from the elections to the Rada.

