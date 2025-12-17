Celebrini sets record as Sharks beat Flames 6-3

+ ↺ − 16 px

Macklin Celebrini scored a stunning goal, added an empty-netter, and contributed two assists to become the fastest San Jose Sharks player to reach 50 points in a season, as San Jose defeated the Calgary Flames 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Celebrini assisted on two first-period goals before taking over in the third, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

He received a pass from Collin Graf, spun without breaking stride, and beat Dustin Wolf for his 17th goal of the season, giving the Sharks a 4-2 lead. His empty-net goal later sealed the victory, bringing his total to 51 points in San Jose’s 34th game of the season—three games faster than previous record holders Erik Karlsson, Joe Thornton, and Owen Nolan, who all reached 50 points in 37 games. Only Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky reached the milestone earlier as teenagers.

Barclay Goodrow scored twice, John Klingberg also found the net, and Tyler Toffoli recorded his 300th career goal. Yaroslav Askarov made 27 saves for the Sharks, who were coming off back-to-back overtime wins in Toronto and Pittsburgh.

For Calgary, Blake Coleman, Ryan Lomberg, and Nazem Kadri scored, with Wolf making 20 saves. The Flames had won four of their previous five games.

San Jose started quickly, scoring twice in the first six minutes, with Celebrini setting up Klingberg and Goodrow scoring his first of the night. Calgary tied the game with two quick goals, but Goodrow restored the lead with a late first-period goal.

The Sharks maintained their advantage by killing two penalties in the second period, limiting Calgary’s league-worst power play to just one shot in four minutes.

