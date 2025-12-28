Central African Republic votes as president seeks third term

President of the Central African Republic and United Hearts Movement presidential candidate Faustin-Archange Touadera, centre, reacts on stage during the launch of the electoral campaign in Bangui [File: AFP]

The Central African Republic held nationwide elections on Sunday as President Faustin-Archange Touadera seeks a controversial third term, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera. Polling stations opened early across the country as millions of voters cast ballots to elect the president, parliament, and local representatives.

Touadera, in power since 2016, is considered the frontrunner after a 2023 constitutional change removed term limits, allowing him to run again. Critics argue the move undermines democratic institutions, while supporters say continuity is needed for stability.

Security remains tense in several regions due to rebel presence, though authorities report steady turnout. If no candidate secures over 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held next year, with preliminary results expected soon.

News.Az