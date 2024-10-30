Central Australia braces for early November heatwave

+ ↺ − 16 px

A double whammy of heat is poised to sweep across central Australia, extending towards eastern and southern cities, ushering in above-average temperatures and an “early taste of summer” for early November.

A double whammy of heat is set to creep across central Australia towards eastern and southern cities bringing above average temperatures and an “early taste of summer” for the first days of November, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Parts of Sydney and Adelaide could reach the mid-thirties on the weekend while Perth is looking at 33C on Thursday. Parts of the interior could streak far beyond 40C highs.It comes as forecasters say a re-emergence of the La Nina climate driver is becoming more likely, which could lead to a wetter summer.A large area of high pressure is parked off the south coast of Australia allowing heat to build up in the country’s north west.A cold front crossing southern Australia will then funnel that heat toward the south.“A large pool of hot air will spread across Australia in the opening week of November, giving many parts of the country an early taste of summer.,” meteorology website Weatherzone stated.“A tongue of heat will spread over South Australia on Saturday and into eastern Australia from Sunday.“A second wave of heat is then expected to drift across central and southern Australia next week.”At this point, temperatures for next week could fluctuate as we’re still several days out. But 40C highs particularly for parts of the nation’s interior look likely.

News.Az