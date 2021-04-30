Central Bank of Azerbaijan decides to keep discount rate unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made a decision to keep the discount rate at 6.25 percent, the CBA told Trend.

At the same time, the upper limit of the interest rate corridor was kept at the level of 6.75 percent, and the lower limit - 5.75 percent.

This decision was made in light of significant changes in the balance of risks and alignment of priorities to support economic activity and approach the goals of macroeconomic stability since the last meeting of the CBA Board on Monetary Policy.

News.Az