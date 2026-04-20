Yandex metrika counter

Tokyo-Aomori bullet train operations halted after powerful earthquake

  • World
  • Share
Tokyo-Aomori bullet train operations halted after powerful earthquake
Source: Getty Images

The bullet train running between the Japanese capital of Tokyo and the northern city of Aomori has halted operations after the strong earthquake, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

A strong earthquake has struck Northeastern Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the magnitude 7.4 quake occurred off the coast of Sanriku, Iwate Prefecture, and had an intensity of upper 5 on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7 in the hardest-hit areas.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for Iwate Prefecture and parts of Hokkaido and Aomori.

It has issued a tsunami advisory to Hokkaido, Aomori, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      